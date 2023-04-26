Update: Fire In Tuolumne County Forward Rate Stopped

Vegetation fire on N. Tuolumne Road in the Camp Earnest area View Photo

Update at 4:10 p.m.: Firefighters have stopped the forward rate of spread on a fire along N. Tuolumne Road south of Highway 108 at a quarter acre in size. No structures were threatened. Crews will remain on scene working towards full containment and then mopping up. what ignited the flames is under investigation. Further details on the blaze can be viewed below.

Original post at 3:45 p.m.: Tuolumne County, CA — Fire crews are on the scene of a vegetation fire along N. Tuolumne Road south of Highway 108. A plume of smoke can be seen billowing into the air.

The flames broke out in the 21500 block of N. Tuolumne Road around 3:30 p.m., between Cedar Springs Road and Moore Drive, near the Twain Harte Tree Farm in the Camp Earnest area. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the blaze is currently a quarter acre in size. It is unclear if the flames are threatening any structures at this time. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.