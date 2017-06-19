Budget And Widening Contract On Sonora Agenda

Sonora City Hall Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Some noteworthy items are on the Sonora City Council meeting agenda for today.

The council will vote on approving a $1,058,012 contract with George Reed Construction for the Greenley Road and Mono Way widening project. A memo from City Engineer Jerry Fuccillo notes that completion should tentatively come before September 30, but it could slip into October because of the heavy schedule for contractors this summer following damage that occurred on roads throughout the winter.

In addition, the city will vote on approving a roughly $11-million operating budget for the fiscal year that begins on July 1st. On Mother Lode Views this past weekend, City Administrator Tim Miller noted that there are no layoffs proposed with the new budget, and that it is basically “status quo.” You can hear the entire show by clicking here. Tonight’s City Council meeting starts at 5pm at City Hall.

Written by BJ Hansen.