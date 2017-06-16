Update: Rollover Crash On Highway 120

CHP Sonora Enlarge

Update at 6 p.m.: The CHP reports a tow crew has removed the wreckage after a minivan crash on Highway 120/Big Oak Flat Road and traffic is moving freely once again. Minor injuries are reported in the accident. (Further details on the crash can be viewed below.)

Update at 5 p.m.: The CHP reports the westbound lane of Highway 120/Big Oak Flat Road is blocked after a rollover crash involving a minivan. Initially it was reported that CPR was being given to one person, but the CHP dispatch says that is not the case. However, they do not have any word on any possible injuries at this time. Officers are directing traffic and a tow crew has been called to the scene.

Original post at 4:30 p.m.: Tuolumne County, CA — The CHP is on the scene of a solo-vehicle crash on Highway 120/Big Oak Flat Road at the intersection of Yosemite Lakes Road near Harding Flat Road, east of Rainbow Pools.

A minivan rolled over and is blocking traffic, according to the CHP, which reports CPR is in progress. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic