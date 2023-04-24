New Local Gold Rush?

Panning for Gold View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County and the greater Mother Lode region are receiving national media attention speculating about whether the recent heavy winter will lead to more gold being discovered in local streams and waterways.

The community of Jamestown was featured on Good Morning America on ABC this morning, in a feature story noting that more treasure hunters could be headed in this direction. The story also referenced a recent New York Times article on the topic, which was focused more on the foothill community of Placerville, to the north.

The speculation is that the rain washing away sediment will lead to the unearthing of more gold.

If anything, it puts more national eyes on the Mother Lode, and could attract some additional people to the area over the coming months, seeking what the 49ers originally sought.

You can watch the Good Morning America piece by clicking here.