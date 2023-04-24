Clear
Fatal Weekend Motorcycle Crash In Calaveras County

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — The CHP reports that a Valley Springs man died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday morning along Highway 12.

It happened just before 11:30am near Southworth Road.

The 50-year-old unidentified man from Valley Springs was riding a 2021 Harley Davidson behind an SUV driven by 38-year-old Shawn Powers of Valley Springs. The CHP reports that the SUV was slowing down in order to make a left-hand turn. As Powers started to turn, the rider made an attempt to pass on the left-hand side, and the two vehicles collied. The CHP adds that the rider was traveling at “a high rate of speed.” The rider was killed in the crash and Power suffered “major injuries” and was transported to San Joaquin General Hospital.

The CHP notes that details surrounding the collision are still under investigation.

