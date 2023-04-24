Every 15 Minutes Emergency Drill At Summerville High School

Summerville High School Bear Country sign View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — Do not be alarmed if you see law enforcement activity at Summerville High School this morning.

An “Every 15 Minutes” drill is getting underway during this eight o’clock hour on campus. It is a mock exercise where a handful of students take place in a simulated, deadly, DUI crash. The other students at the school are not notified ahead of time, so they think it is real. It is designed to drive home the impacts of drunk driving.

The CHP, Sheriff’s Office, fire agencies, EMS, and many others are involved in the exercise to make it seem as realistic as possible. The title of the exercise, Every 15 Minutes, symbolizes that someone is injured in a DUI crash, Every 15 minutes. Other activities, including a mock funeral, will take place at the school over the next two days.

The goal is to drive home the impacts that drunk driving has on family members, friends, and the community.