Mother Lode Views Focusing On Disaster Recovery Center

Shepherd Street Sonora Flooding View Photo

Sonora, CA — Mother Lode Views will focus on the services that are available inside the Disaster Recovery Center in Tuolumne County.

It is operating out of the Tuolumne Resilience Center on Bay Avenue. Guests will include Chad Bowman with FEMA, Luis Santos with the Small Business Administration, and Dore Bietz with the Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services.

They will explain the type of resources that are available for those impacted by recent winter storms, dating back to February 21, ranging from floods, to heavy snow, to even a tornado. In addition to explaining the assistance available, they will talk about upcoming deadlines.