Clear
67.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Driving Recklessly In Stolen Vehicle Lands Oakland Man In Handcuffs

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Stolen vehicle in Jamestown

Stolen vehicle in Jamestown

Photo Icon View Photo

Jamestown, CA – An Oakland man was arrested after being found behind the wheel of a stolen sports car and faces even more charges after what CHP officers found inside the vehicle.

On Tuesday, around 3 p.m. the Sonora CHP Unit got a 911 call regarding a reckless driver. Responding officers located the vehicle at a local business in Jamestown. A check of its registration revealed the car was stolen out of Alameda.

A search of the vehicle turned up two loaded handguns, burglary tools, and methamphetamine, of which the amount was not provided. Arrested was 49-year-old James Rodriguez for vehicle theft, along with gun and drug-related charges.

 

 

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 