Driving Recklessly In Stolen Vehicle Lands Oakland Man In Handcuffs

Stolen vehicle in Jamestown View Photo

Jamestown, CA – An Oakland man was arrested after being found behind the wheel of a stolen sports car and faces even more charges after what CHP officers found inside the vehicle.

On Tuesday, around 3 p.m. the Sonora CHP Unit got a 911 call regarding a reckless driver. Responding officers located the vehicle at a local business in Jamestown. A check of its registration revealed the car was stolen out of Alameda.

A search of the vehicle turned up two loaded handguns, burglary tools, and methamphetamine, of which the amount was not provided. Arrested was 49-year-old James Rodriguez for vehicle theft, along with gun and drug-related charges.