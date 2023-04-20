Clear
Gearing Up For Fire Season

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Fire Preparedness Town Hall

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services is organizing an upcoming annual Town Hall focused on wildfire preparedness.

This year’s event will be Saturday, April 29, from 12:30-5pm at the new Tuolumne Resilience Center located at 18241 Bay Avenue In Tuolumne.

Office of Emergency Services Coordinator Dore Bietz says the goal is to inform people about current conditions, the need for defensible space, and things like home hardening, to-go bags, planning evacuation routes, etc.

There will be emergency officials on site giving presentations and answering questions. In addition, there will be activities with prizes. The free event is open to the public.

