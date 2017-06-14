Traffic Alert: Motorists Delays In Mother Lode

Pool Station Road traffic backed up due to road maintanence View Slideshow

(2 Photos)

Sonora, CA — Road crews in Calaveras and Tuolumne counties have cone zones causing delays in a few areas of the Mother Lode.

In Calaveras County there are several spots where work is being conducted along Pool Station Road, which connects Highways 49 and 4. The work will take place through Thursday, during which motorists should expect ten-minute delays.

Delays are stacking up on both sides of Lake Tulloch Bridge in the Copperopolis area due to repairs to a section of guardrail damaged in a recent accident on the Tuolumne County side of the bridge. Flaggers are directing travel using one lane between a stretch from before the bridge on the Calaveras side and past the corkscrew curves on the Tuolumne side. There is no word on how long those repairs will take.

Motorists are asked to slow down and use caution in the cone zones. For additional roadwork taking place on two major secondary Calaveras County maintained roads for the rest of the week, click here.

