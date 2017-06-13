CAL Fire Plans Prescribed Midweek Burn Near Angels Camp

San Andreas, CA — If you see smoke in the skies around the Fowler Peak lookout, it might be CAL Fire’s planned prescribed burn on the Bear Mountain Shaded Fuel Break, west of Angels Camp.

CAL Fire officials estimate that the burn, about 80 acres in size, will reduce the fuel loading around critical infrastructure sites on the mountaintop that service numerous local, state and federal agencies, along with several private communication companies.

Plans are to ignite it Wednesday at 7 p.m. and complete it the same evening by 11 o’clock. Seven fire engines, one bulldozer and miscellaneous overhead personnel are among the scheduled assigned resources. These will remain on scene throughout the night as well as into Thursday to ensure the site is secure.

Written by Tori James If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.