Yosemite Plans Prescribed Burn For Next Week

Map of Yosemite's Studhorse prescribed burn in the Wawona area of Mariposa County View Photo

Wawona, CA – Yosemite National Park fire officials are currently assessing conditions for a possible prescribed burn next week that would produce smoke in the Wawona area.

If conditions allow, the burn will be ignited in the Studhorse area (south of the Wawona Hotel) in Mariposa County. The plan is to set ablaze 150 acres on the northeastern side of Wawona Road (Highway 41), which will require traffic control to be put in place.

Fire officials noted that the Washburn fire of 2022 impacted the eastern edge of that acreage, and a trail safety closure remains active in the area. Fire crews plan to begin ignitions on that eastern edge and then continue to the western portion of the Studhorse area during daylight hours on Wednesday and Thursday of next week (April 19-20).

Smoke will be visible along the roadway and in the Wawona area during the burn and could linger for several days after the operation has concluded.