Mid-April Events

There are several events planned this weekend in Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties.

Bret Harte students will have a chance to experience a drive-in movie like kids used to do in the 80s in the student body parking lot, on Friday at 8:00 pm. Students can purchase tickets at the school and there will be food trucks available during the movie in the parking lot. Details are here.

The Mother Lode Art Association is hosting its 68th Fine Art Show and Exhibition at the Sonora Opera Hall. The artwork will be available to view through April 15th as detailed here.

At Murphy’s Creek Theatre catch the last performances this weekend of Let There Be Love.

At the Fallon House in Columbia, the Sierra Repertory Theater is performing Clue. Performances will continue through May 7th.

Railtown State Historic Park is open and trains are running as detailed here.

As detailed here the Todd Schroeder and Friends Benefit Concert is this Saturday night at 7:30 pm.

Tenaya Elementary School is having Kindergarten Registration for the 2023/2024 school year on Friday, April 14th 2023. Details are here.

Saturday and Sunday is the 40th Annual Home and Garden Show at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds.

Columbia State Park’s Old Mill Run will begin with the kids run starting at 8:45 am on Saturday in front of the stage coach’s office. At 9 am in front of the Candy Kitchen the gun will go off for the 10K, 2-mile run or walk. Registration details are in the event listing here. Later in the day at Columbia take in a Ghost Stories Tour as detailed here.

In Calaveras

Saturday is the 6th Annual Crafty Chicks Spring Event with nearly 100 vendors of handcrafted, vintage, upcycled, repurposed and curated goods. There will be food trucks and a raffle that benefits the not-for-profit organization, Angels Camp Community Club.

At the Calaveras Fairgrounds in Angels Camp this Saturday is the Senior Fundraising Dinner. The tri-tip dinner event begins at 5pm with the young minds of students dedicating their time to plan a memorable event that anyone from the school and community can go to. Details are here.

Take Back California Education: A Forum with Lance Christensen will be at the Copperopolis Armory Saturday from 2 to 4 pm. The education forum is open to the public with an RSVP and hosted by the Calaveras Republican Women Federated details are here.

It is Calaveras County “Airport Day 2023” is Saturday from 8 am to 5pm in San Andreas. The event is free, food trucks will be serving breakfast and lunch, the Motherlode Flying Club will be available to visit with and see their aircraft. Foothill classic cars and hot rods will be on display and detailed here.