Quantcast
help information
Clear
72.7 ° F
Full Weather

Additional States Join Brown’s U.S. Climate Alliance

Governor Jerry Brown
Governor Jerry Brown Photo Icon Enlarge
06/05/2017 3:17 pm PST
B.J. Hansen, MML News Director

Sacramento, CA — California Governor Jerry Brown reports that the U.S. Climate Alliance, which he created with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Washington Governor Jay Inslee, has 10 new members.

The alliance has a stated mission of taking aggressive action to deter climate change, following President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Accord. Additional members announced today include Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia.

Brown, Cuomo and Inslee will serve as the co-chairs, and the alliance will create a forum to strengthen existing climate programs and share information and best practices to reduce carbon emissions.

When President Trump pulled out of the Paris Accord, he argued that the agreement was putting “draconian financial and economic burdens” on the country and diminished the economic production.

© Copyright 2000-2017 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.