Sonora City Council To Discuss Budget, Street Closures and Appointments

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will review the proposed new fiscal year budget that will begin on July 1st.

The General Fund budget is proposed to be around $5.2-million, an increase of about $80,000, or 1.6-percent. The uptick is being attributed to higher personnel costs related to increased salary and benefit rates. The meeting documents note that city services will be maintained with the essentially “status quo budget.”

In other business, the city will look at implementing no parking zones for some streets during the Mother Lode Fair that will run July 7-9. Parking is proposed to be banned at the southeast corner of the intersection of Highway 49 (Stockton Road) and Southgate, in the area of the locomotive. In addition, there would be no parking on the east side of Solinski, between Highway 49 and West Jackson Street, on Fairview Lane, between Highway 49 and the driveway into the Tuolumne County superintendent’s office, and on the east and west side of Forest Road, between Highway 49 and the driveway into Sonora Regional Medical Center’s offices. The closures would be to help keep narrow streets open for emergency vehicles.

Also, appointments are expected to be made to various committees, commissions and working groups. They include Harry Ohls to the city’s Marijuana Working Group, Marianne Wright to the Traffic Commission and John Richardson and Chris Garnin to the Planning Commission.

Tonight’s meeting starts at 5pm at City Hall.

