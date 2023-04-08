Special Meeting On Purchasing A Soulsbyville Facility For Navigation Center

Tuolumne County Assessor's Map of the property View Photos

Sonora, CA – The Tuolumne County Supervisors will hold a special meeting on Tuesday on whether to buy a former Soulsbyville memory care facility and turn it into a navigation center for homeless and transitional housing.

Acquiring the property takes a two-step process. The first part, which is up for a vote on Tuesday, is posting a notice of intent to purchase it (for $2-million). If that is approved, the Supervisors will wait 45 days, and then vote on the final step of purchasing it, on May 16.

This past Wednesday, county leaders held two open houses at the former Oak Terrace Memory Care building, located at 20420 Rafferty Court off Highway 108. They also sought community input through a survey.

The facility would be turned into a navigation center that provides an on-site management team 24/7 and up to six months of temporary housing, with further details reported here.

County documents state that they plan to use no general funds for purchasing or operating the facility, and note that there is currently state grant fund available exceeding $4 million. The county adds, “A more comprehensive financial report will be included as a part of the staff presentation to the Board” at the meeting (Tuesday).

Tuesday’s meeting at the Board of Supervisors Chambers in the County Administration Center will begin at 9 a.m. Click here to review the resolution documents, and here for the background information.