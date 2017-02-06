McClintock Praises Trump For Leaving Paris Climate Accord

Tom McClintock Enlarge

Washington, DC — Mother Lode Congressman Tom McClintock is very happy with President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord.

The District Four Republican has issued the following statement:

“The Paris Climate Accord would condemn our nation to Obama-era economic stagnation, sky-rocketing energy prices, lower wages and lost jobs. President Trump has stood behind America’s taxpayers and workers by stopping this folly. One thing is certain: whether or not we sacrifice our economy on the altar of the green left, the Earth will continue to warm and cool as it has for billions of years. Thank you, Mr. President.”

McClintock’s opinion is much different than California’s Governor, Jerry Brown. Click here to read an earlier story with the governor’s statements

