TC Supervisors Voice Concerns About Fire Severity Maps

Fire Severity Maps View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County leaders are weighing in on proposed new fire severity maps put out by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The state reviews various factors that influence fire likelihood and behavior. The maps are a statutory requirement in California and are used as a tool for planning purposes.

The last maps were developed in 2007, and under the proposed plan, some areas of Tuolumne County are moving up on the fire severity scale, and others are going down. Areas declining from “Very High” to “High” include the Sonora area, Tuolumne and Mono Vista.

Moving up from “High” to “Very High” include Columbia and Black Oak Road.

Going from “Moderate” to “High” is the Stent area.

The Board of Supervisors sent a letter questioning some of the data and the overall final product. The board also argues that local fire prevention projects should be taken into account to reduce severity labels. In addition, it asks the State Fire Marshall to “educate and insist” that fire severity zones not be used in determining local insurance ratings. The county currently has the highest number of California Fair Plan policies. State officials say that insurance companies use risk models, which differ from hazard models, in the fire severity maps.

The letter also notes that Tuolumne County is already limited in its development potential, with only 22.6% of lands in private ownership, and there are concerns that residential growth could be impacted by higher severity ratings.

You can find the full letter from the county by clicking here.

Click here to view the new proposed map.