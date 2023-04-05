Adventist Health Sonora Takes Prestigious Honor

Adventist Health Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — Adventist Health Sonora (AHS) has been named one of the top 100 rural hospitals for this year.

AHS was one of three California hospitals honored with the 2023 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital bestowed by the Chartis Center for Rural Health. The other two were Marshall Medical Center in Placerville and Sutter Amador Hospital in Jackson. The annual award is based on the center’s INDEX, which analyzes eight performance measures, like quality and patient perspectives.

“We strive to provide the very best care for our community because our patients are our family members, friends and neighbors,” says Michelle Fuentes, President of Adventist Health Sonora. “It is our honor to provide high-quality care for our community, and I am proud of our brilliant team for receiving this recognition.”

The INDEX is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance, say AHS officials, adding that hospitals making the list excel at achieving higher quality and better outcomes while increasing patient satisfaction. The list of hospitals and more information on the recognition program can be found by clicking here.