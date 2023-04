Tuolumne County logo View Photo

Strawberry, CA — PG&E subcontractors will be removing a tree in Strawberry, and it will impact traffic.

The Tuolumne County Public Works Department reports that travelers should avoid Quail Drive between Lark Drive and Dove Court.

The tree removal work will start at 8:30am and continue until around 1:30pm. A marked detour route will be set up during the work.