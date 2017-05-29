Update: Vegetation Fire Near West Point

Update at 12:30pm: Cal Fire officials will be mopping up a vegetation fire this afternoon in the area of Winton Road and Spur 10. The forward rate of spread has stopped, and what ignited the fire is under investigation.

Original story posted at 12:13pm: West Point, CA — There is a vegetation fire in the West Point area.

The fire is estimated to be around five acres, and it is in the area of Winton Road and Spur 10. It is a very rural area, and no structures are considered at risk. Ground resources are responding to investigate and extinguish the blaze. Air resources are being held back at this time.

