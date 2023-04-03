Local Highway Road Projects To Impact Traffic This Week

Some road projects will impact traffic in the Mother Lode this week, April 3rd to the 9th.

On Highway 49 there will be one-way traffic control from the Moccasin Switchback Road area to Bear Valley Road

in Mariposa County for drainage work beginning Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 3:30 pm

There will also be survey work on the shoulder of the road from Rawhide Road/Humbug Street to Jamestown Road/Main Street. The work is scheduled for Tuesday through Friday from 7 am to 5 pm.

There will also be one-way traffic control at the Stanislaus River Bridge for bridge inspection beginning Tuesday, April 4, through Thursday, April 6, 2023, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm motorists should expect 10-minute delays.

On Highway 120 there will be one-way traffic at the Tuolumne River Bridge for bridge work on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm Motorists should expect 10-minute delays.

Expect delays this week due to the Stockton-Washington Corridor Downtown Transit and Accessibility Project in downtown Sonora. Dirt Dynasty out of Valley Springs will manage the project which will consist of new sidewalk approaches on all four corners of the intersection and bus stops about a block down on West Stockton Street. The hours of construction will be Monday through Friday, from 7 am to 3:30 pm each day with delays of up to 10 minutes at times due to equipment moving in and out of the area. Water-filled barriers will be installed in the work areas and traffic lanes may be shifted with temporary striping. There is a large truck detour in place, with those traveling south on South Washington Street not allowed to turn right onto West Stockton Street and eastbound trucks on West Stockton Street not allowed to turn left onto North Washington Street.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.