Update: Vegetation Fire Stopped Near Highway 26

Update at 9:30pm: While the forward rate of spread of a vegetation fire in Calaveras County was stopped relatively quickly this afternoon near Beal Ranch Road and Highway 26, new mapping shows that the estimated size was closer to 15 acres. Crews remain on scene this evening working to put a strong containment line around the fire, which CAL Fire estimates is currently around 30%.

Original story posted at 4:50pm: Paloma, CA — Firefighters have stopped the forward rate of spread of a vegetation fire in the Paloma area.

CAL Fire reports that it ignited in the area of Beal Ranch Ranch near Highway 26 late this afternoon. The forward rate of spread was quickly stopped at 5-7 acres, according to fire officials. What ignited the fire remains under investigation. No homes were damaged. Crews will remain on scene into the evening mopping up the incident.

