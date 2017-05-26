Raid Nets Massive Marijuana Bust

Jenny Lind, CA – Not the biggest, but definitely a “huge” grow, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Sgt. Anthony Eberhardt.

With a search warrant for an unregistered and illegal marijuana grow in hand, Wednesday around 3 p.m. deputies raided a property on the 10000 block of Scenic Valley Road in Jenny Lind. It turned up a large outdoor and a small indoor marijuana growing operation with a total of 7589 marijuana plants and 300 pounds of processed pot. No suspects were found on the property. Sgt. Eberhardt reports an investigation to discover the identities of the growers is ongoing call the Calaveras County Marijuana Enforcement Team Tip line at (209) 754-6870 if you have any information or want to report a suspected illegal grow.

