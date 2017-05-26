Update: Escaped Debris Burn In La Grange Area Contained

Update at 4:50PM: Cal Fire reports that the fire has been contained at two to three acres. Columbia Air Attack has been released. The fire is still under investigation.

Original story at 4:40PM: La Grange, CA — Fire fighters are on the scene of an escaped debris burn in Tuolumne County. Cal Fire reports it is an escaped debris burn in the 1500 block of Zarzamora Street in the La Grange area. The fire is at three to four acres with a moderate rate of spread.

The fire is located in between Lake Don Pedro and Lake McClure at a crossroad of Avenida Central. No Homes are threatened at this time.

