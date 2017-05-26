Update: Helicopter Searching For Deceased Person

Helicopter searching for possibled deceased person near Fairview Lane off Stockton Road Enlarge

Update at 1pm: Acting Sonora Police Chief Turu Vanderwiel reports that his department received an anonymous phone call this morning from a person stating that a deceased individual was located in a wooded area east of Fairview Lane. Chief Vanderwiel adds, “We are continuing to search the area on foot, and had called in the assistance of an air unit out of Merced to help with the search. Because this is a heavily wooded part of the city, we will probably be in that area for some time.”

Officials do not immediately know if it was a legit report of a deceased person, or a false alarm. He adds that the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team have joing in the search, which if it turns up empty will be called off at dusk.

Original story posted at 12:12pm: Sonora, CA — There has been a helicopter flying low over areas of Sonora this morning, notably near Dragoon Gulch, but there is no confirmation yet from officials as to the reason.

It is not related to any investigations being carried out by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, CHP, or CAL Fire, according to officials with those agencies. As mentioned, it is flying over the city of Sonora, and the Police Department dispatch is not currently confirming or denying if it is related to any type of investigation they are carrying out. We are awaiting additional information, and will pass it along when it becomes available.

