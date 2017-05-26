NTSB Releases Information On 2014 Fatal Air Tanker Crash

Pilot Geoffrey “Craig” Hunt Enlarge

Yosemite, CA — Some additional information has been made public about a 2014 fatal air tanker crash in Yosemite National Park.

Pilot Geoffrey “Craig” Hunt, flying a plane under contract with CAL Fire, died in a crash while battling the 130 acre Dog Rock Fire along El Portal Road. The fire ignited in early October of that year. The new National Traffic Safety Board (NTSB) report indicates that Hunt’s left wing struck trees before crashing down. Shortly before the impact, he was instructed by a guide plane pilot to stay to the left, due to a particular hazard tree to the right of the plane’s path. The new report is not the final review of the incident, as the Associated Press reports that the NTSB Board will later fully determine and release an official cause of the crash. Hunt, 62, was from the San Jose area.

