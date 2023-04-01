Mother Lode Congressman Blast Indictment Of President Trump

Congressman Tom McClintock speaks in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA – The indictment of President Donald Trump is drawing strong criticism from Mother Lode District 5 Congressman Tom McClintock.

In a statement released by McClintock, he calls for the indictment to be “vigorously repudiated and rejected across the political spectrum.” He also questions the political motivation and says the indictment “strikes at the heart of our justice system.”

Read his entire statement below:

“The legitimacy of our government rests on a universal consensus that our justice system is scrupulously impartial, politically neutral and completely even-handed.

The indictment of a former President of the United States and a leading candidate again for that office, on novel and legally spurious grounds, by a prosecutor who has made no secret of his political motivations and prejudicial intentions, strikes at the heart of our justice system. It fundamentally changes the American concept of equal justice under law to the totalitarian maxim, “Show me the man and I will show you the crime.” It should be vigorously repudiated and rejected across the political spectrum or we risk losing the norms of civility, tolerance and reason that are necessary prerequisites for our democracy.”