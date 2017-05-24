Calaveras Hires New Chief Building Officer

Ed Short Speaks Before Calaveras Supervisors Enlarge

San Andreas, CA — Following the retirement of Jeff White last year, Calaveras County has hired a Chief Building Officer.

White retired in February of 2016, and the recruitment process proved difficult, lasting over a year. It included eventually bumping up the salary to $55.99 per hour ($116,459 annually).

Closed session interviews were held earlier this month and Ed Short was identified as the top finalist. He recently served as Yolo County’s Building Official/Flood Administrator/Fire Code Official. He also previously worked as the Supervising Engineer/Acting Building Official for the City of Sacramento and a Municipal Consultant for the City of Stockton. He is also currently serving on the Folsom Cordova Unified School District Governing Board.

Short told the Supervisors at yesterday’s meeting that he is “honored to become part of the Calaveras Team,” and is anxious to bring forward “business and citizen friendly services” to the county.

Short’s appointment is effective June 5.

