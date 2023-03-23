Three Notable Roads Remain Closed Indefinitely

Tuolumne Road North Damage View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — Tuolumne Road North, Old Priest Grade, and Wards Ferry Road are not anticipated to reopen in the short term.

All three were closed recently because of storm impacts, creating detours and lengthier travel times.

In response to inquiries about when they may reopen, the Tuolumne County Public Works Department states, “On Tuesday, engineering staff alongside geotechnical engineers visited all three sites to conduct an assessment. They determined that the damage caused a substantial concern for public safety and that repairs need to be made before vehicles can use the roadways. Staff has begun working towards a resolution.”

The three roads currently remain closed, “indefinitely,” per Public Works.

The department adds that it understands that the closures have caused an inconvenience, and the public’s patience is appreciated.

We will pass along more information as it becomes available.