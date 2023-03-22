Cloudy
54.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Madera County Man Arrested In Mariposa For Grand Theft

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Stolen truck stopped on snowy, muddy roadway

Stolen truck stopped on snowy, muddy roadway

Photo Icon View Photos

Mariposa, CA – During the recent major storms this month, Mariposa County Sheriff’s deputies not only had to chase down road hazards but a Madera County man in a stolen truck.

Several roadways in the Mariposa area were closed due to snow, ice and flooding, with sheriff’s deputies manning them. Sheriff’s officials report that the suspect, 46-year-old Joseph Jackson Kling from North Fork, California, tried to “hide” from deputies “by driving down flooded, snow-packed roads.” They caught up with Kling in the 5800 block of Oak Drive in Mariposa near Tenaya Trail Road and south of Highway 49, where the truck became disabled in the mud, as pictured in the image box.

Kling was arrested for felony grand theft auto and vehicle theft. He was placed on $50,000 bail.

  • Suspect Kling being arrested
  • Stolen truck stopped on snowy, muddy roadway
  • Suspect Joseph Jackson Kling in back of MCSO patrol vehicle
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 