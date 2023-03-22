Newsom Makes Appointments To Mother Lode Fair Board

Sonora, CA – Governor Gavin Newsom has filled four seats on the 29th District Agricultural Association, Mother Lode Fair Board of Directors.

The Mother Lode Fair is held each year at the fairgrounds located off Stockton Street in Sonora. This year’s fair runs from Thursday, June 29 to Sunday, July 2nd. Those appointed include two individuals from Jamestown and one each from Sonora and Soulsbyville. The governor’s office provided this list with details regarding the new directors’ backgrounds:

Written by Tracey Petersen .

Sign up for our Breaking News Alerts and the myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline (209) 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com .