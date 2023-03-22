Newsom Makes Appointments To Mother Lode Fair Board
Sonora, CA – Governor Gavin Newsom has filled four seats on the 29th District Agricultural Association, Mother Lode Fair Board of Directors.
The Mother Lode Fair is held each year at the fairgrounds located off Stockton Street in Sonora. This year’s fair runs from Thursday, June 29 to Sunday, July 2nd. Those appointed include two individuals from Jamestown and one each from Sonora and Soulsbyville. The governor’s office provided this list with details regarding the new directors’ backgrounds:
- Jacqueline “Jackie” Campidonica, of Soulsbyville, has been appointed to the 29th District Agricultural Association, Mother Lode Fair. Campidonica has been Personal Assistant to the Chairman of the Chicken Ranch Rancheria since 2023. She was an Administration Supervisor at the Tuolumne Me-Wuk Tribal Council from 2002 to 2023. Campidonica was an Administrator and Collector at the Yosemite Title Company from 1997 to 2002. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Campidonica is a Republican.
- Andrew Collier, of Jamestown, has been appointed to the 29th District Agricultural Association, Mother Lode Fair. Collier was a Lieutenant of Investigations at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 1996 to 2018. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Collier is registered without party preference.
- Ida Ponder, of Jamestown, has been appointed to the 29th District Agricultural Association, Mother Lode Fair Board. Ponder has been a Professor at Columbia College in the Yosemite Community College District since 1997. She was an Inventory Accountant at Cost-U-Less from 1993 to 1997. Ponder earned a Master of Business Administration degree from La Salle University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Ponder is registered without party preference.
- Dimitri Postolu, of Sonora, has been appointed to the 29th District Agricultural Association, Mother Lode Fair. Postolu has been an Equipment Operator II at the California Department of Transportation since 2008. He has been Owner of Postolu Transport Service since 1995. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Postolu is a Republican.