Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Columbia, CA – Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials report that detectives are investigating a homicide in Columbia yesterday.

The body of a man was discovered at a residence in the area of Calle Quartz Drive at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, and the detectives and the coroner determined the death was a homicide.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian detailed, “Our detectives are currently pursuing all leads. It is very early in our investigation, and we expect more details to be released in the future.”

The public is asked to report any knowledge of the crime or related information by contacting the investigations division at 209-694-2901.