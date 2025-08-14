Construction Of Intersection Improvements Planned In Valley Springs

Valley Springs Intersection Improvements View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — Caltrans reports that an intersection improvement project near the Valley Oaks Shopping Center will disrupt overnight traffic for six weeks.

Beginning this Sunday evening on Highway 12, Caltrans will be constructing a new intersection signal, curb ramps, and sidewalks. The work hours will be 7 pm – 5 am. There will be one-way traffic control, with delays for travelers.

George Reed Construction of Modesto has been hired to oversee the $4.5 million project.