Clear
63.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Construction Of Intersection Improvements Planned In Valley Springs

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Valley Springs Intersection Improvements

Valley Springs Intersection Improvements

Photo Icon View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — Caltrans reports that an intersection improvement project near the Valley Oaks Shopping Center will disrupt overnight traffic for six weeks.

Beginning this Sunday evening on Highway 12, Caltrans will be constructing a new intersection signal, curb ramps, and sidewalks. The work hours will be 7 pm – 5 am. There will be one-way traffic control, with delays for travelers.

George Reed Construction of Modesto has been hired to oversee the $4.5 million project.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 