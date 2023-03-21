Cloudy
50.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Big Rig Incident Disrupts Highway 49 Traffic

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Big Rig Incident near Tuttletown

Big Rig Incident near Tuttletown

Photo Icon View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — Travelers on Highway 49 have faced some traffic delays in the Tuttletown area this morning.

The CHP reports that a semi-truck carrying multiple vehicles slid off the road and went into the ditch. It happened at around 8:50am. Traffic was still able to pass through the area, immediately after the crash. However, at around 10am, officials closed both traffic lanes so a tow truck could remove the big rig. Both lanes reopened, at around 10:30am. Cleanup continues in the area.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Traffic Alert