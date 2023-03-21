Big Rig Incident Disrupts Highway 49 Traffic

Big Rig Incident near Tuttletown View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — Travelers on Highway 49 have faced some traffic delays in the Tuttletown area this morning.

The CHP reports that a semi-truck carrying multiple vehicles slid off the road and went into the ditch. It happened at around 8:50am. Traffic was still able to pass through the area, immediately after the crash. However, at around 10am, officials closed both traffic lanes so a tow truck could remove the big rig. Both lanes reopened, at around 10:30am. Cleanup continues in the area.