Governor Newsom Announces $30 Dollar Insulin

Sacramento, CA– Californians will soon have access to $30 insulin thanks to a new contract secured by CalRx, announced by Governor Gavin Newsom as part of his tour of the State of California. The agreement, with manufacturer CIVICA, will allow Californians to obtain the medication at a fraction of the current cost, saving cash-paying patients between $2,000 and $4,000 annually. The biosimilar insulin initiative will make Glargine, Aspart, and Lispro available to Californians, which are expected to be interchangeable with Lantus, Humalog, and Novolog respectively.

Governor Newsom’s announcement also included plans for California to seek to manufacture its own Naloxone, a medication used to combat fentanyl overdoses. Dr. Mark Ghaly, Secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency praised the CalRx Biosimilar Insulin Initiative, stating that it will benefit Californians who are paying too much for life-saving medication. Californians can learn more about CalRx on the newly launched website. Visit that website by clicking here.