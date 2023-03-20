Mostly Clear
59.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Governor Newsom Announces $30 Dollar Insulin

Sponsored by:
By Nic Peterson

Photo Icon View Photo

Sacramento, CA– Californians will soon have access to $30 insulin thanks to a new contract secured by CalRx, announced by Governor Gavin Newsom as part of his tour of the State of California. The agreement, with manufacturer CIVICA, will allow Californians to obtain the medication at a fraction of the current cost, saving cash-paying patients between $2,000 and $4,000 annually. The biosimilar insulin initiative will make Glargine, Aspart, and Lispro available to Californians, which are expected to be interchangeable with Lantus, Humalog, and Novolog respectively.

Governor Newsom’s announcement also included plans for California to seek to manufacture its own Naloxone, a medication used to combat fentanyl overdoses. Dr. Mark Ghaly, Secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency praised the CalRx Biosimilar Insulin Initiative, stating that it will benefit Californians who are paying too much for life-saving medication. Californians can learn more about CalRx on the newly launched website. Visit that website by clicking here.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 