Tuolumne Road North Closed

By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne, CA — Travelers on Tuolumne Road North are being turned around this morning due to some form of debris or rockslide.

It is catching many people by surprise because it is preventing travel between Ponderosa Hills and Twain Harte. The CHP has requested that a sign be placed on Highway 108 to let people know they need to take an alternate route. It is unclear when the slide occurred. You will want to avoid Tuolumne Road North until further notice.

