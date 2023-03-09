Sandbag Locations And Storm Prep In Mother Lode

Sand in sandbags to prevent flooding View Photo

Sonora, CA — Storm preparations are underway in the Mother Lode as a warm weather storm system is anticipated to arrive heading into this weekend, and a second system around the first of the week.

More information from the National Weather Service can be found here.

In Tuolumne County, there are a limited number of free sandbags available today, from 10am-4pm, at the Columbia Airport Parking lot and in the Big Oak Flat/Groveland area at 11242 Wards Ferry Road. Tuolumne County OES and the Public Works Department note that volunteers will help to fill and load them into vehicles. Bags will be limited to 10 per person. More bags may be available at different sites on Friday and Saturday, based on availability/need.

Just sand is also available in Tuolumne and Jamestown.

Tuolumne County sand locations are below:

• Columbia – Airport parking lot @ 10723 Airport Rd (please look for the orange cones)

• Tuolumne – 18870 Birch Street or at Parkview Ln and Chestnut Ave

• Jamestown – On the corner of 7th Ave and 8th St

• Big Oak Flat / Groveland area – 11242 Wards Ferry Rd

In Calaveras County, various locations have been stocked with sand and bags:

-Murphys Fire Station, 37 Jones St.

-Vista Del Lago Cul-de-sac near Valley Springs Dental, 313 Vista Del Lago

-Mangili Rd. Cul-de-sac at Valley Springs Sports and Fitness, 145 Mangili Rd.

-Mountain Ranch Community Center Parking lot next to the Public Safety Substation, 7869 Whiskey Slide Rd.

-Copperopolis Fire Department, 370 Main St.

-West Point Volunteer Fire Department, 195 Spink Rd.

-Glencoe Maintenance Yard, 16151 Hwy 26 (Open from 7:00am to 3:30pm)

-Jenny Lind Yard 11558 Milton Rd. (Open from 7:00am to 3:30pm)

-San Andreas Rd Yard, 891 Mt Ranch Rd. (Open from 7:00am to 3:30pm)

Calaveras Public works officials ask everyone to limit the number of sandbags to ten per resident.

Due to “operational activities” at the Arnold Road Yard dealing with snow removal, sand, and sandbags are not currently available at the yard. Instead, those supplies can be found at the Arnold Branch Library, located at 1065 Blagen Road, off Highway 4. County officials say once trucks are able to safely deliver the supplies to the yard, it will switch back to servicing sandbag needs.

Additional information from Tuolumne County OES is below:

“With the recent storms and those pending all persons with excessive amounts of snow in

their area are advised to be mindful of any snow accumulation on their building. If you

notice any of the following, please contact a qualified professional to assess your structure

and provide advice: cracks or other new damage to wall or ceiling finishes, sagging of your

roof, leaky ceilings, you notice creaks or other new unusual sounds, your doors or windows

become difficult to open or operate or you identify any other new or unusual issues with

your structure.

While we will not be reaching the threshold identified in the Tuolumne County Extreme

Temperature Contingency Plan, Tuolumne County OES, Health and Human Services,

Public Health, Behavioral Health, Homeless Coordinator and Animal Control staff are

supporting an inclement weather plan to aid those seeking relief during the expected

weather.

Public places that will be open during the day:

• Sonora Main Library

Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Saturday, 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

480 Greenley Road Sonora, CA 95370

Ph: 209-533-5507

• Tuolumne and Twain Harte Library

Tues-Thur, 2pm-6pm

Fri-Sat, 10am-2pm

• Groveland Library

Tues-Thur, 11am-5pm

Fri-Sat, 10am-2pm

• Behavioral Health Enrichment Center

Mon-Fri 8am-6pm

101 Hospital Rd. Sonora, CA 95370

Unhoused/homeless individuals who are age 60 or older, disabled, families with

children, and youth ages 18-26 please call 209-768-9684 from 5pm to 9 pm to receive

information about temporary overnight shelter. This will be available through Friday

March 10. During regular business hours call 533-5711.

• Lambert Community Center

Mon–Fri 11 a.m. – 2 pm

347 W. Jackson St.

Sonora, CA 95370

Ph: 209-533-4879

The Tuolumne County Office of Emergency services will evaluate the need to open a shelter

should we have an impact related to power outages and or flooding. For those that need assistance with sheltering animals, please contact Tuolumne County Animal Control at 209-694-2730. Animal Control is open Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to 4p.m. For after hours emergencies, contact the sheriff’s office.”