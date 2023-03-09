Heavy Rain And Wind Is Expected In The Mother Lode

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, from 10 AM this morning until 10 AM Sunday. A Winter Storm Warning will also be in effect for Yosemite National Park above 7,000 feet, from 4 PM this afternoon until 10 AM Sunday.

The total snow accumulations above the 7,000 foot elevation will range from two to eight feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Wind gusts as high as seventy-five to eight mph are expected.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Additionally, a Wind Advisory been issued for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, the Mother Lode and the northern and central San Joaquin Valley, from 4 PM this afternoon through 4 PM Friday afternoon.

South to southeast winds will range from fifteen to thirty-five mph, with gusts from forty-five to eighty mph. The higher you go, the stronger the wind gusts.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Finally, a Flood Watch will be in effect for the Mother Lode, the northern and central San Joaquin Valley, Mariposa County below 4,000 feet, Yosemite National Park below 4,000 feet and the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, from this afternoon through Sunday morning.

The heaviest rain is expected tonight into Friday.

Excessive runoff from heavy rain and snow melt may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas, especially where snow pack is blocking drains and culverts. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.