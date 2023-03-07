Cloudy
Yosemite Reopening Date Eyed Under ‘Best Case Scenario’

By B.J. Hansen
Snow in Yosemite National Park

Snow in Yosemite National Park

Yosemite, CA — The park gates to Yosemite National Park have been closed since Saturday, February 25, and the goal is to reopen on Monday, March 13.

The National Park Service has put out a statement that this date would be the “best case scenario” with a warmer storm system still anticipated to arrive this weekend, so the opening could be delayed longer, depending on potential impacts.

Priorities over the coming days include plowing park roads to two full lanes wide, clearing parking lots and pullouts, resupplying stores, continuing to restore power, digging out fire hydrants and propane tanks, removing downed trees, and conducting additional damage assessments.

Snow levels have exceeded 15 feet in some parts of Yosemite National Park.

