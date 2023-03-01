Close Call For CHP Officer Near Murphys

CHP Vehicle Totaled On Highway 4 View Photo

Murphys, CA — Highway 4 is closed at multiple locations due to snow, downed trees, and fallen powerlines.

One of the closures is near the intersection of Brice Station Road, east of Murphys. The San Andreas CHP Office reports that a patrol officer stationed at the closure had a very close call during the early morning hours. The officer stepped out of the vehicle to briefly stretch, when a tree violently fell on top of it. Thankfully, the officer was not injured, but as visible in the photo, the vehicle was totaled.

A tow truck was dispatched to the area.

