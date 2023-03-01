Update: Wednesday Widespread Power Outages, Cancelations, And Delays

PG&E Wednesday Power Outages View Photo

Update at 7:29am: Both Dodge Ridge and Bear Valley ski resorts are closed again today and plan to reopen on Thursday.

Update at 6:45am: Tuolumne County government buildings are now closed for today. It is due to snow in the higher elevations, power outages, and slick roads. Emergency services will still be operating, and snow plows will be out again today.

Original story posted at 6:25am: Sonora, CA — There are again numerous school delays and cancelations today, due to slick roads and power outages. Click here to find the latest list.

Power outages are widespread across the Mother Lode this morning. There are thousands of customers without power in Tuolumne County stretching from Columbia, over to parts of Sonora, Twain Harte, Phoenix Lake, Cedar Ridge, Soulsbyville, Mono Vista, Tuolumne and Groveland. In Calaveras County there are outages around Arnold, Hathaway Pines, Forest Meadows, Railroad Flat, Wilseyville, Glencoe and West Point. Because the outages are so widespread, PG&E is not giving an estimated restoration time for most of the incidents.

Tuolumne County Government buildings are running on a delay, so all non-emergency buildings will be opening at 10 o’clock this morning.

The Tuolumne County Superior Court building will also open late, at 10 o’clock this morning.

The ATCAA Food Bank is canceling the Farmers Market Food Distributions at the Twain Harte Community Center & Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Sugar Pine, today. Food assistance can still be accessed at the Food Bank in Jamestown, through one of the 16 local partner pantries, or at the next food distribution on March 21st. For questions, call the ATCAA Food Bank at (209) 984-3930.

Interfaith Social Services is closed today.

Cooler temperatures are on tap in the days ahead. The Winter Storm Warning for the Mother Lode and Blizzard Warning for the Northern Sierra Nevada have both expired, however, a Winter Storm Warning issued for Mariposa County above 2,000 feet, and the Blizzard Warning for Yosemite National Park, will continue until 4 PM this afternoon. A Hard Freeze Warning was issued for the Mother Lode this morning. Another Hard Freeze Warning for the Mother Lode, will be in effect on Thursday from 2 AM until 8 AM. Click here to view the latest on the weather.

Sub-freezing temperatures range from twenty-four to thirty degrees.