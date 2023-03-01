Snowy And Icy Roads Create Traffic Hazards

Crash on Highway 108 Overpass View Photos

Sonora, CA — There have been some significant accidents in the Mother Lode today due to slick roadways.

The CHP reports that a big rig truck has gone off the overpass of Highway 108 near lower Mono Way. The driver is out of the vehicle, and a tow truck is responding to the area. Approximately 40 feet of guardrail post has been damaged, according to the CHP.

In the Soulsbyville area, there is an unknown traffic hazard at 17018 Monte Grande Drive, impacting traffic, so be prepared for activity.

In Calaveras County, Highway 4 is closed at Utica Powerhouse Road due to powerlines down, and at Brice Station Road due to a tree into power lines.

In Mountain Ranch, a sedan is stuck in the snow on Whiskey Slide Road near Mountain Ranch Road.

