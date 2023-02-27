Rain
TUD Meeting Pushed To Wednesday Due To Weather

By B.J. Hansen
TUD Board

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District board of directors was planning to meet on Tuesday but has decided to cancel, and instead call a special meeting on Wednesday.

It is due to anticipated low-elevation snow on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s rescheduled meeting will start at 9am in the board meeting room.

The first item of regular business will be interviewing the candidates who are interested in the open seat on the board of directors. It had been held by Lisa Murphy, but we reported earlier that she announced her resignation after her spouse accepted a new job, requiring relocation to the Central Coast.

TUD reports that two candidates, Glen Jacobs, and Troy Carle, submitted applications. They will both be interviewed by the board, and an appointment will later be voted on during the meeting on March 14.

Wednesday’s session will also include a mid-year budget review, a vote on submitting new grant applications for CAL Fire initiatives, and a progress report on the Sonora Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant.

 

