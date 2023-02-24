Update: More Snow Is Forecast From Sunday Through Wednesday

Snow in Columbia - Photo by Tracey Petersen View Photo

The Winter Storm Warning currently in effect for the lower Sierra Nevada of Mariposa County and Yosemite National Park below 8,000 feet, will continue until 4 PM this afternoon (Saturday).

There is also a Winter Weather Advisory for the Mariposa County foothills, effective until 4 PM this afternoon.

A Blizzard Warning also remains in effect for Yosemite National Park above 8,000 feet, until 4 PM afternoon.

Additional snow accumulations will range from four to twenty inches. The higher you go, the more the snow.

The winds will continue to gust as high as fifty to fifty-five mph. Strong winds could cause tree damage and bring down tree branches.

Dangerously cold wind chills, as low as thirty below zero, could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as thirty minutes.

Travel in the higher elevations should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.

The National Weather Service has issued a new Winter Storm Warning for the Mother Lode and the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada from 10 AM Sunday until 4 AM Wednesday.

Additionally, a Winter Storm Watch will also be in effect for Yosemite National Park and Mariposa County above 2,000 feet, from Sunday afternoon until Wednesday afternoon

The snow levels will fluctuate between 2,500 to 3,500 feet on Sunday, before falling down to 2,000 to 3,000 feet on Monday.

Periods of heavy snow are likely on Sunday with snow showers lingering into Sunday night. Another round of heavy snow is expected from Monday into early Wednesday.

Half-a-foot to two feet of total snow accumulation is forecast above 2,000 feet. Two to six feet of snow is likely above 4,000 feet.

Winds could gust as high as sixty to sixty-five mph. Downed trees and tree limbs and local power outages are possible due to heavy snow and gusty winds.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible with extended road closures. Blowing snow will cause white-out conditions at times.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.