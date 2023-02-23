Update: Blizzard Warning For Upper Yosemite National Park

Snow at Yosemite gates View Photo

The Winter Storm Warning currently in effect for the Mother Lode and the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, will continue until 4 AM Saturday.

Additionally, the Winter Storm Warning currently in effect for the lower Sierra Nevada of Mariposa County and Yosemite National Park below 8,000 feet, will continue until 4 PM Saturday.

There is also a Winter Weather Advisory for the Mariposa County foothills, until 4 PM Saturday.

And the National Weather Service has issued a rare Blizzard Warning for Yosemite National Park above 8,000 feet, until 4 PM Saturday.

The snow levels continue to fluctuate between 1,000 to 2,000 feet.

Additional snow accumulations will range from less than an inch to half-a-foot between the 1,000 to 3,000 foot elevation. Eight inches to eighty-five inches of additional snowfall is likely above 3,000 feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Winds may gust as high as fifty to seventy-five mph. The dangerously cold wind chills, as low as thirty below zero, could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as ten minutes.

Downed trees, branches and limbs are possible and local power outages are likely due to the heavy snow and gusty winds. Blowing snow will cause white-out conditions at times. Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.

The snow will taper from the north overnight tonight.

Separately, a Wind Advisory is in effect for both the northern and central San Joaquin Valley, until 4 PM this afternoon (Friday).

South to southeast winds from twenty to thirty mph will continue with gusts up to forty to fifty mph.

The strongest winds are occurring early this morning and will decrease during the day.

The gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.