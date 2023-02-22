Teleli Golf Club Closes During Transition To New Management

Teleli Golf Club View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Teleli Golf Club, owned by the Tuolumne Band of Me Wuk Indians since 2019, will be closed through the end of the month.

The closure is due to the tribe’s decision to hire a new management company, Troon Golf Management. The contract with the previous management company, Sierra Golf Management, expired this week.

The tribe reports that Teleli will reopen on March 1st. The 18-hole course, formerly known as Mountain Springs, opened in 1990. It includes a golf shop, full restaurant, bar, banquet facility, driving range and putting greens.

The transition period falls during a time when golf may have been limited anyways, due to rain and low-elevation snow projected over the coming days.

Troon manages hundreds of courses across the country and 15 others in California. Many are in the Bay Area, along with courses in Sacramento, Auburn and Reno.