Frank Salel Super Bowl Breakfast Hauls In A Big Funding Catch

Sonora, CA – It is the perfect combination — plenty of yummy breakfast food to get football fans ready for the big game while also supporting a good cause.

This past Sunday was the Frank Salel Super Bowl Breakfast, an event that raises money for graduating Sonora High seniors. It was held in the Tribal Building at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora, as detailed here. For the past two years, the event has been canceled due to COVID. The year before that, in 2020, the breakfast set a record of $30,096 raised after subtracting nearly $8,000 in event costs, as reported here.

This year’s grand total raised was $30,000, with 1,000 meals served by volunteers. While event costs always eat up some of that amount, organizers added that high food costs cut even deeper into the final figure. With those subtracted, the total left to be awarded in student scholarships is $22,500. They also stated that they intend to publicize the annual event even earlier next year.