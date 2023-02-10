A Great Kick Off For The Big Game

Frank Salel Super Bowl Breakfast View Photo

Sonora, CA — After being canceled for two years due to COVID, the Frank Salel Super Bowl Breakfast is back.

Attendees can have a hardy delicious breakfast on Super Bowl Sunday while helping raise money for local students’ scholarships.

Proceeds from the event put on by the Sonora 49er Rotary Club will help fund scholarships for graduating Sonora High seniors.

“We missed a couple of years due to COVID, but we’re ramping up for a great breakfast this year,” says Former Event Chairperson Scott Barry. “It is a time to socialize and get some football fever before the game.”

The event is held in the John Muir Building at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. It will be decorated like a football field, and the breakfasts will be served by volunteers. The doors open Sunday, February 12 at 7 a.m. and runs until 11:30 p.m.