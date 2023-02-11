Last Chance for Calaveras County Small Business COVID Impact Grants

Calaveras County, CA – For a second time, COVID-19 Business Relief Grants are being offered in Calaveras County, but the funds are limited.

The COVID-19 Business Relief Grants are handed out on a first-come, first-served basis and come from a Community Development Block Grant the county received to create a business grant program. The first round of grants was offered in February of last year. Then in September, as reported here, there remained about $144,000 in funding after all applicants were reviewed, and subsequently, that was made available to businesses.

The instances are the same for this final round of grants, according to Director Kathryn Gallino of the County Economic and Community Development Department. She stated, “Following review of eligible applicants and subsequent grant awards, the county has approximately $45,000 of grant funds remaining.”

The funding for eligible businesses located within the unincorporated areas of the county that wish to apply starts on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. The county has a three-tiered system with awards of $15,000, $30,000, or $50,000 based on net losses and financial need, using this formula for fund distribution:

Tier 1 = Businesses with net revenue loss of $30,000 or more and/or more than a 20% net

revenue loss.

Tier 2 = Businesses with net revenue loss between $15,001 to $29,999 and/or more than a

10% net revenue loss.

Tier 3 = Businesses with net revenue loss between $5,000 to $15,000 and/or more than 5% net revenue loss.

Questions on the process can be directed to the Economic and Community Development Department at econdev@co.calaveras.ca.us. The application forms can be found by clicking here. Applicants will be required to download grant support documents, complete initial forms, and return completed packets to the Economic and Community Development Department at econdev@co.calaveras.ca.us or at 891 Mountain Ranch Rd., Bldg. A, San Andreas, CA 95249.